Marines destroyed 2 Russian tanks, IFV and "Giatsint-S" self-propelled howitzer, - Navy of AFU
In the East, the marines of the Navy inflicted losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers.
This is reported on the website of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, on August 20, servicemen of military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy in fortified areas of the front.
In the Donetsk direction, marines destroyed 2 Russian tanks, an IFV, and a car with ammunition. Artillery units struck the concentration of personnel and equipment of the occupiers. Enemy casualties confirmed: 12 invaders killed and wounded, one "Giatsint-S" self-propelled howitzer destroyed.
