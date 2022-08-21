Headquarters of Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol attacked, most likely, civilian SkyEye 5000mm Pro UAV, - ISW

The headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was most likely attacked by a civilian UAV on August 20.

This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

It is assumed that the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Sevastopol was carried out by a civilian SkyEye 5000mm Pro UAV.

This drone can carry up to 20 kg of cargo, reach a speed of up to 150 km/h and stay in the air for up to seven hours. At the same time, it can be freely bought on the Internet.

The numerous footage shows that the drone was not shot down by the Russian military, which contradicts the official statement of the occupying "authorities" that the UAV was allegedly shot down just above the roof.

As analysts note, the drone exploded as a result of the impact, and not from the fact that the racist anti-aircraft system went off.

The day before, a UAV crashed into the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. The occupiers claimed that the drone was shot down by "small arms" but fell on the roof. As a result, a fire broke out in the building.

