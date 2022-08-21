ZNPP operates with risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards, - Energoatom

As of the morning of August 21, Zaporizhzhia NPP operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.

"On August 20, as a result of shelling, one of the transitional galleries through which personnel go from the special buildings to the power units (overpass) was damaged, the windows in the building were broken," the message reads.

"Energoatom" noted that the Ukrainian staff of the station continues to work and make every effort to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as eliminate the consequences of damage.

"The nuclear power plant is still occupied and controlled by the Russian military. Considering the fact that it is impossible to predict the actions of the invaders, the threat to the plant's physical security remains," the message reads.

Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to operate and produce electricity for the needs of the domestic power system.

We will remind you that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.

The station continues to work under the leadership of "Energoatom" on the energy system of Ukraine, but not at full capacity, because many lines around it are damaged. Communication with the staff is available around the clock. At the same time, the occupiers fully control security at the ZNPP: staff access to workplaces, passage/exit to the station. Workers report regular cases of abuse by Russians against them. In particular, employees were deprived of access to the shelter.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were demining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.