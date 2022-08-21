Explosions rang out again in occupied Sevastopol in morning. Invaders are talking about air defense
Residents of temporarily occupied Sevastopol reported new explosions in the morning.
As Censor.NET writes about this with reference to "Krym.Realii".
The explosion occurred around 6:30 am. There was no visible smoke or air defense work.
Meanwhile, the occupying "governor of Sevastopol" Mykhailo Razvozhaev insists that the anti-aircraft defense systems were working.
"Air defense is working again in Sevastopol. Please keep calm," he wrote on social networks.
We will remind you that there were explosions in Sevastopol the day before.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password