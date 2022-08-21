In Kherson region, Ukrainian soldiers shot down three enemy drones, - Air Command "South"

In the South, Ukrainians destroyed three enemy UAVs

This is reported on the page of the "South" Air Command, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on August 21, between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., in the sky over the Kherson region, troops of the "South" air command discovered and destroyed three air targets.

It is known that the enemy launched three unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level, probably Orlan-10, to conduct aerial reconnaissance and adjust artillery fire in the southern direction. Three enemy drones were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.