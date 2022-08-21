We do not want Russia to become our neighbor: prime ministers of Slovakia and Czech Republic called for help to Ukraine

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia called for help to Ukraine on the 54th anniversary of the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the video address of the prime ministers.

Petr Fiala and Eduard Heger, on the 54th anniversary of the invasion of the Warsaw Pact troops into Czechoslovakia and the suppression of the "Prague Spring", said that today, when Russian tanks are marching on Ukrainian soil, it is more important than ever to remember August 1968 and to do everything possible to help Ukraine.

Read more: Slovakia will supply weapons to Ukraine, despite resistance of Russian Federation, - Minister of Defense Nagy

"By supporting Ukraine, we support our own security. We don't want Russia to become our neighbor," Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said.

"Remembering history, we learn from it so that it can never happen again," added Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala.

We will remind you that the government of Slovakia will not stop military support for Ukraine, despite all the efforts of Russia to influence public opinion in the country. It should also be noted that the Czech Republic supported the ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians.