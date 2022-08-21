Since beginning of invasion, Russian army has hit more than 22,000 civilian objects in Ukraine, - MFA

Today, on the International Day of Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism, Ukraine remembers all the victims of terrorist attacks in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"We sympathize with the families who lost their loved ones and those who became victims of terrorist attacks," the message reads.

It is also noted that in the course of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops are deliberately striking civilian infrastructure, choosing tactics of terror and intimidation. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russian army has hit more than 22,000 civilian objects.

"Tens of thousands of innocent deaths in Mariupol, hundreds tortured and killed in Bucha, merciless attacks on civilian objects in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kramatorsk, Kremenchuk... Completely destroyed Mariupol, Volnovakha, Rubizhne, Popasna , Liman, Severodonetsk," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs lists the most high-profile crimes committed by Russian soldiers on Ukrainian ground:

more than 300 civilians died as a result of the airstrike on the Mariupol Drama Theater;

a rocket attack on the building of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration took the lives of 23 people;

as a result of mass murders in the Kyiv region - more than 1,000 people died;

a rocket attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk killed 61 people;

as a result of a rocket attack on the shopping center in Kremenchuk - more than 20 people died;

rocket attack on the center of Vinnytsia - 26 dead civilians;

as a result of rocket attacks on a hostel in Kharkiv - more than 20 people died.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, as a result of the actions of the Russian army, 373 children have died, and another 721 have been injured," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

"We are working to ensure that the world sees the true face of the Russian Federation and we will not stop until the last Russian soldier leaves our land, and those guilty of crimes are punished," the statement summarizes.