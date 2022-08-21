Police urge Ukrainians to be careful on August 23-25 and be sure to take shelter during alarm signals

On August 23-25, Ukrainians should especially strictly follow the rules in the event of an air alert, in particular, they must go to shelter.

This was emphasized by the Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksii Biloshytsky, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to DW.

"First of all, when planning your routes and movements, it is imperative that you find out in advance where there are shelters, so that in the event of an air alarm signal you can get there very quickly and efficiently. Accordingly, the alarm signal itself must be obeyed unconditionally and absolutely, in order to protect ourselves as much as possible," he said.

