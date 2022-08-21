Occupiers have significantly increased number of missile carriers in Black Sea, - Southern Defense Forces on threat of shelling on holidays

The Russian occupiers are increasing the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea, which may indicate preparations for shelling Ukrainian cities on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

This was reported by https://interfax.com.ua/la the head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of OC "South" Natalia Humeniuk, informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"We see that they (the occupiers. - Ed.) have significantly increased the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea. In particular, with the Kalibr missiles, there are now 5 of them, including submarines. The use of the Kalibrs this night may be a certain sign that they now we are ready to use them, even despite the high cost and the not very large amount that is still left," Humenyuk said on the air of the telethon on Sunday, answering a question about a possible increase in the number of shelling of Ukrainian cities by the Russians on August 23 and 24.

She called on Ukrainians to be ready for a possible increase in the number of shellings, but at the same time not to panic and not to be afraid, to be smart and resilient in order to "save yourself and Ukraine."

