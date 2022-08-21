Since July, they have not been able to form tank battalion in Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia, financial aid does not motivate Russians to go to war, - Defense Intelligence

In Russia, they cannot form battalions - there are no people willing to fight.

This is reported on the page of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to intelligence data, the formation of a tank battalion, which has been recruiting since the beginning of July, has actually been disrupted in the Nizhny Novgorod Region of the Russian Federation. Out of the required 160 people, only about 30 people signed the contract to serve in the army.

The leadership of the region promises to pay from September 1 monthly financial assistance in the amount of 10,000 Russian rubles to the families of "contract volunteers" whose children study in grades 10-11 of secondary schools. However, such motivation did not cause an increase in the number of those willing to go to war.

Read more: Since beginning of invasion, Russian army has hit more than 22,000 civilian objects in Ukraine, - MFA

It is also noted that a new mobilization system has been created in the Russian Federation, which provides for mobilization activities on a territorial basis. When subdivisions are formed in each regional unit, which are financed from the local budget. First of all, representatives of "small nations" and the poorest population fall into the zone of special attention of "recruiters".