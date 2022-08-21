EU will develop eighth package of sanctions against Russia, - Ambassador Maasikas

The head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, is sure that the European Union will develop the next, eighth package of sanctions against Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Maasikas said this at a press conference on the occasion of the opening of the communication campaign "Together we are Europe" in response to a question whether the EU has started work on the eighth package of sanctions and how tough it can be, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"All already adopted EU sanctions are constantly monitored, their effectiveness is analyzed for the presence of any loopholes or the possibility of their improvement. This process continues on a daily basis. I think it cannot be said that Brussels is currently in a period of very active work, but it continues in the same way as in member states demanding more sanctions.The EU institutions have to take this into account and they do. That's why I can't give you any details about it - tell you when and how it will happen, but I'm sure that this (the eighth package of sanctions. - Ed.) is worth waiting for. And it will be," said the EU ambassador.