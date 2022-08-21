Ukraine has fulfilled almost 70% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU and is waiting for clarity on next steps, - Stefanishyna

Ukraine has fulfilled almost 70% of its obligations under the Association Agreement with the EU and is aware of the need to complete all legal procedures for membership in the European Union. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities want to receive political clarity from EU leaders regarding the next steps on this path by the end of the year.

This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna during the opening of the "Together we are Europe" communication campaign, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We need to understand how long and difficult our path to membership in the European Union will be, and not only in the negotiating sense. We will really have to fulfill the necessary components for joining the EU. We have the energy and desire for this. The only thing we need what is missing is political clarity regarding the next steps," said Stefanishyna.

In this context, she recalled the President's words that the process of European integration remains the main motivator for our society, which unites more than 90% of Ukrainians. It also gives energy to our Armed Forces, which are now at the forefront of the fight against Russian aggression for the European future of Ukraine.

According to her, the desire for such political clarity on the part of Ukraine is "not political pressure, but providing people with the further meaning of political activity."

"I really hope that we will not hear anything negative from the leaders of the EU, but will only receive help and clarification regarding our next steps, regarding the development of new opportunities and the education of a new generation of civil servants who will continue to lead us on this path," she noted.

It will be recalled that on June 23, the heads of state and government of the European Union decided to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate country for EU membership.

President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that, despite the war unleashed by Russia, Ukraine will continue to implement the legislation, norms and rules of the European Union, and the Cabinet of Ministers will develop an appropriate road map to fulfill the requirements for joining the EU.