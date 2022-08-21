In Kherson region, occupiers actually failed to prepare for "referendum", date is being postponed for fourth time, - Khlan

The occupation authorities are once again postponing the pseudo-referendum in the South.

Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan told about this, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian occupiers have postponed the date of the so-called "referendum" in the captured territories of the Kherson Region for the fourth time. Initially, it was announced for April. Then it was moved to the beginning of May, later to the end. In June, the date was called September 11, but now the occupiers are not talking about September 11 either.

According to him, the occupiers actually failed to prepare for the "referendum". Thanks to the partisans and the destruction of enemy warehouses, support and command posts, shelling of bridges across the Dnipro by Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers were in "total panic." Previously, the new date of the "referendum" should be the so-called voting on the same day as the Donetsk region.