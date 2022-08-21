Russian media is shooting staged stories about how "life is returning" to bombed-out Mariupol, - Andryushchenko
In Mariupol, Russian propagandists shoot staged scenes to demonstrate the "return of the city to life."
This was announced on Telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.
He noted that the propagandists shoot their stories in front of the drama theater, where hundreds of people died as a result of the Russian aircraft strike.
"That's how everything is done under the occupiers in Mariupol. Production. Two musicians near the Drama Theater and a camera. Then - a bravura report, how "life is returning" and how people are rejoicing. True, they forgot to call people, and you can't see joy near the largest burial ground in Mariupol. But does that worry the occupiers?" - the message says.
