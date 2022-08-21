Before Russian invasion, Scholz told Putin that Ukraine would not become NATO member "for next 30 years"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during the Open Day in the garden of his residence that during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the invasion, he assured him of the remote prospect of Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

Answering the question why NATO members allegedly did not take into account Russia's security interests before the start of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Scholz said: "NATO has never been a threat to Russia," Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

He added that during the negotiations before the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, he assured Putin that Kyiv's entry into the Alliance "will not happen in the next 30 years."

That is why, the German chancellor believes, Putin does not want to accept liberal and open societies in Europe and had "absolutely absurd" ideas - for example, he told Scholz that Belarus and Ukraine should not exist as separate states.

Read more: In Kherson region, occupiers actually failed to prepare for "referendum", date is being postponed for fourth time, - Khlan

It will be recalled that in December 2021, Russia issued an ultimatum to the United States and NATO to refuse the expansion of the Alliance and actually cancel its expansion after 1997.

Later, it was the refusal to fulfill these demands, along with the alleged threat of aggression from Ukraine, that Moscow presented as the reason for the start of full-scale aggression.