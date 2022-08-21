Local authorities are already preparing for visit of IAEA delegation to Zaporizhzhia NPP, - RMA

The IAEA mission may visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the near future. Local authorities are already preparing for a possible visit of experts.

According to Oleksandr Starukh, head of the RMA, preparations for the visit of the supervisory commission are already underway, but everything will depend on the security situation at the NPP.

"Much depends on how that side will adhere to the principles of nuclear safety and the principles of common sense. Stabilization of the situation at the ZNPP is mostly the task of the international community and the organizations responsible for it," Starukh said.

He also added that the damaged overpass at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is not an object of infrastructure of blocks or equipment. Therefore, the situation remains difficult, but controlled.

"The situation remains difficult. All possible measures are being taken, and our operators are working in such conditions," said the head of RMA.