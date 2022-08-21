Enemy led offensive in Sloviansk, Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions, but retreated after receiving strong repulse - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation make unsuccessful offensive attempts in several directions, carry out airstrikes and strike with artillery.

As reported by Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informs about this in the evening summary as of 18.00 on August 21 on its Facebook page.

"Glory to Ukraine! The one hundred and seventy-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remained without significant changes.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy rotates separate units in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy shelled the areas of Muravy and Zalizny Myst settlements of Chernihiv region and Budka and Iskryskivshchyna of Sumy region with barrel artillery.

According to available information, the enemy is closing certain sections of the airspace in the Lipetsk, Voronezh, and Belgorod regions in the period from August 22 to 25 of this year.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Prudianka, Nove, Rusky Tyshky, Peremoha, Stary Saltiv, Korobochkine, Slobozhanske and Velyky Prohody with tanks, barrel and jet artillery. He carried out airstrikes near Stary Saltiv and Husarivka.

Artillery shelling was recorded near Krasnopillia, Chervone and Dolyna in the Sloviansk direction. The enemy replenishes ammunition stocks.

Conducted combat reconnaissance in the direction of Petropillia - Dmytrivka, Pasika - Bohorodichne, had no success, left.

Tried to conduct assault and offensive operations in the directions Brazhkivka - Nova Dmytrivka, Dovhenke - Dolyna, Sulyhivka - Dibrivne and Petropillia - Karnaukhivka, suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy continued shelling in the vicinity of Mykolaivka, Siversk, Spirne and Ivano-Dariivka.

On the Bakhmut direction, he used artillery of various calibers near Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Vesela Dolyna and Kodem, and aviation - near Zaytsevo, Bakhmut and Soledar.

The enemy waged offensive battles in the directions of Pokrovske - Bakhmutske, Semihiria - Zaitseve, Novoselivka - New York. He was strongly repulsed and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy used barrel and rocket artillery to shell the areas of Avdiivka, Mariinka and Pisky settlements.

Airstrikes near Mariinka, Vodyany and Krasnohorivka. He unsuccessfully conducted a combat reconnaissance in the direction of Spartak - Opytne, withdrew.

With offensive and assault actions, he tried to improve the tactical position in the directions Novoselivka Druha - Krasnohorivka, Vesele - Pisky, Oleksandrivka - Mariinka. He retreated with losses.

Enemy units have partial success in the Lozivsky - Pisky direction.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy shelled territories in the areas of Pavlivka, Velyka Novosilka, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar. Used aviation for a strike near Novomykhailivka. He made an unsuccessful offensive attempt in the direction of Luhansk - Pobieda.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery was recorded near Huliaipol, Orikhiv, Burlatsky and Novopole. The areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Chervone and Novosilka were hit by airstrikes.

In the Southern Bug direction, the enemy used available means of fire damage to attack military and civilian objects along the contact line. He carried out airstrikes near Olhyne, Novohryhorivka, Tavriysky and Lozovy.

With offensive actions, he tried to advance in the direction of Oleksandrivka - Tavriiske, he did not succeed, he retreated. There is partial success in the direction of Vasylka - Blahodatne.

The enemy's naval group keeps five sea-based cruise missile carriers in readiness for the use of high-precision weapons. Please be reasonable and do not ignore the air warning signals.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!", the summary reads.