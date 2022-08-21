Surveys do not record that Ukrainians are ready to make concessions for sake of ending war with Russia, - Haran

According to polls, Ukrainians are not ready to make concessions in order to end the war with Russia.

As Censor.NET informs, the Scientific Director of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Oleksii Haran, said this on Espreso.

"My fear is that the longer this war of attrition continues, the more Putin destroys our cities, the longer our loved ones and friends are under fire or mobilized, then people will experience fatigue and say they are ready to give up something ", he believes.

According to the sociologist, Russian President Putin is counting on just that.

"To intimidate the West (a family there will pay 500 euros more for gas in winter), and Ukrainians. Surveys do not record this yet. Human nature predicts that at some point this fatigue must appear. We do not see it yet - this is a peculiar phenomenon. Perhaps this is Newton's third law - action creates counteraction. I am afraid every time I see the poll results that Ukrainians will say: "It is difficult for us, we have to agree to anything". There is no such thing, at least not yet, - Haran concluded.

