Deutsche Welle complained to Kuleba about spokesman of MFA Nikolenko asks not to compare them with Russia Today

The German foreign service Deutsche Welle said that the statements of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko about its Russian editorial team playing along with the Kremlin’s propaganda are not true, and called on Dmytro Kuleba to deal with the situation.

This is stated in a comment to DW provided to "European Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

As the spokesman of the general directorate, broadcaster Christoph Yumpelt, said in a statement, DW "turned to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, with a demand to deal with the situation regarding Oleh Nikolenko's private post on Facebook."

"We strongly deny the baseless accusations. Our coverage of the aggressive war against Ukraine is subject to strict professional criteria appropriate in this serious situation. We also strongly reject the accusations of manipulation of facts and alleged dissemination of propaganda," the comment reads.

The representative of DW emphasized that the comparison of the German broadcaster with RT, "which Mr. Nikolenko is obviously doing to intimidate DW through his independent and objective work, cannot be tolerated."

"When an employee of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs starts a campaign aimed at discrediting any mass media, distorting the facts about its real work for whatever purpose, we expect that measures will be taken," DW said in a comment.

We would like to remind you that Oleg Nikolenko is the spokesperson of the entire Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and not an "employee of the press service", and his statements express the official position of the ministry. In addition, DW's commentary does not mention that the accusations of propaganda related only to the broadcaster's Russian edition.

A few days ago, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on Deutsche Welle to pay attention to the manipulations spread by the Russian editorial office.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited a number of examples with the materials of the Russian DW, which contained such theses as "recognize Ukraine as a terrorist state", "one mistake by Ukrainian defenders can provoke a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP", "a ban on the entry of Russians to the West will not help to win Putin", "Vogue denied rumors about the publication of a photo of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun" and a photo of the Nazi Fuhrer next to the cover of the presidential couple.