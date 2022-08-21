Russia will partially close the airspace in three regions bordering Ukraine, - General Headquarters
Russian Federation will close certain sections of airspace in three regions from August 22 to 25.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was said in General Staff of the AFU report.
"За наявною інформацією, ворог закриває окремі ділянки повітряного простору в Липецькій, Воронезькій та Білгородській областях у період з 22 по 25 серпня цього року", - сказано в повідомленні.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password