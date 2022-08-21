Russia will partially close the airspace in three regions bordering Ukraine, - General Headquarters

Russian Federation will close certain sections of airspace in three regions from August 22 to 25.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was said in General Staff of the AFU report.

