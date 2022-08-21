ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out strikes on Russian positions in Nova Kakhovka - Khlan

Ukrainian Armed Forces launched strikes against Russian positions in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported Regional Council Deputy Serhiy Khlan.

"Kherson region. Yesterday Chernobaevka, right now Nova Kakhovka. Already a nice pattern in the arrivals at Russians' positions. There is no safer place for the enemy here, burn them in Kherson region as in hell," Khlan wrote.

Watch more: July 20 evening, explosions were heard in occupied Nova Kakhovka. VIDEO

