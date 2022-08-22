Air Defense Forces shot down five enemy missiles over Dnipropetrovsk region in a week - Vilkul

Last week Ukrainian military shot down five enemy missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in telegram by Head of the Kryvyi Rih Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul.

"Our Air Defense units have been working actively. You know, I don't talk publicly about Air Defense work, because we need real security, not redundant information. But this week our guys shot down five missiles. We are proud of our sky defenders!" he wrote.

Vilkul added that the occupiers' attempt to improve the tactical situation with assault actions near Zelenaya Roshcha (near Davydov Brod, Kherson region) ended in significant losses and retreat for the enemy.

Also, Ukrainian rocket and artillery units in Sukhyi Stavok (Kherson Oblast) destroyed an enemy ammunition supply point.

Read more: Two Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russians from Black Sea were destroyed - AC "South"