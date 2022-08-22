Ukraine has warned world leaders about plans of Russian Federation for this week, - Zelensky

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine has warned all partners about the plans of the Russian Federation for this week.

As Censor.NET informs, he stated this in an evening video message.

"All partners of Ukraine are informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week. Today I spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about all the threats. Turkish President Erdogan is also informed about all this. The UN Secretary General is also. They and other world leaders received appropriate signals from us. Everyone understands everything. They understand what the occupiers are doing and what it threatens. And they understand that Ukraine will not tolerate this," the president said.

Zelenskyi also clarified that Ukraine will not tolerate abuse of heroes who defended the freedom of their people from invaders.

"Even in times of war, there must be rules. The power of the world is definitely enough to bring any state, any terrorist, under the power of these rules. Well, all of us, all Ukrainians, must remember one thing: no matter what, our goal is victory," the president added.

