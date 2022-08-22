At night, Russians launched rocket attack on Kharkiv from Belgorod, - Terekhov
The Russians fired rockets at Kharkiv from Belgorod.
As reported by Censor.NET, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram.
"Another missile attack and again in the Kyiv region. Continuing its practice of night shelling, at 2:49 am our enemy fired at an infrastructure object from the Belgorod side. A two-story building was destroyed. There was a small fire, there is no information about the victims," the message says.
