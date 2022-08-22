ENG
Ukrainian military strengthened fire control and adjusted carrying capacity of Kakhovka bridge, - OC "South"

гес,міст,каховська

The Ukrainian military has strengthened the fire control of the Kakhovka bridge. Thus, it will be much more difficult for the Russian occupiers to use it.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

"As part of the execution of fire missions, the missile and artillery units strengthened fire control and adjusted the carrying capacity of the Kakhovka bridge," our soldiers noted.

Thus, it will be much more difficult for the Russian occupiers to use the bridge.

Kakhovka (31) bridge (183) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2966)
