Troops of Russian Federation conducted assault in Blahodatne district in Mykolaiv direction, with partial success, - General Staff

In the Mykolaiv direction, the occupiers carried out assaults in the area of the settlement of Blahodatne, with partial success.

As Censor.NET reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces informs about this in the morning summary as of 6:00 a.m. on August 22 on its Facebook page.

Thus, the one hundred and eightieth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining the captured areas of Kherson and parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses, and preventing a possible counteroffensive of the Defense Forces.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia and Seversk directions. The enemy shelled the areas of Katerynivka and Obody of the Sumy region with barrel artillery.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the vicinity of Svitlychne, Slatyne, Pytomnyk, Petrivka, Pischane, Husarivka, Mospanovoy, Krynychny, and Pryshyb.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy continued to fire near Dibrivny, Mazanivka, and Dolyna.

He tried to lead an offensive in the directions of Dovhenka - Dibrivne, Brazhkivka - Nova Dmytrivka, he did not succeed, he withdrew.

Read more: At night, Russians launched rocket attack on Kharkiv from Belgorod, - Terekhov

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, Dronivka, and Serebrianka. The enemy is trying to launch an offensive in the direction of Spirne - Vesele, hostilities continue.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy inflicted damage from barrel artillery and MLRS in the areas of Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilohorivka settlements. He led an offensive in the directions of Vershyna - Kodem and Hladosove - Kodem, but was unsuccessful. On the directions Streapivka - Soledar, Pokrovske - Bakhmut, Travneve - Kodema, Semihirya - Zaytseve and Hladosove - Kurdiumivka, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery near Opytne, Mariinka, Pisky, Avdiivka and Nevelske. Tried to conduct assault operations in the directions Spartak - Opytne, Novoselivka Druha - Krasnohorivka, Donetsk - Pervomaiske, Pisky - Nevelske, Lozove - Nevelske, but was unsuccessful.

On the Novopavlivsk direction, artillery fire was recorded near Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, and Pavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers carried out fire damage to the districts of Dorozhnianka, Novosilka, and Malaya Tokmachka. Airstrikes were carried out near the latter and Olhyne. The enemy led an offensive in the direction of Makarivka - Vremivka, had no success, retreated.

In the Southern Bug direction, the enemy continued shelling the areas of Velyke Artakove, Lozove, Tavriyske, Stepova Dolyna, Pervomaiske, Kyselivka, Chervona Dolyna, Potemkyne, Prybuzke, Parutyne, Polyana, Novooleksandrivka and Partyzanske settlements.

Carried out airstrikes near Zarichne, Bila Krynytsia and Andriivka.

In the Mykolaiv direction, the occupiers carried out assaults in the area of the settlement of Blahodatne, with partial success.

Watch more: If there is a martyrdom trial of our soldiers in Mariupol, there will be no more dialogue with Russia, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

Our missile and artillery units and aviation continue to successfully carry out fire missions in the designated directions. The enemy is experiencing an acute shortage of trained and motivated reinforcements for units that are systematically suffering losses.