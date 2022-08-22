373 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 723 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of August 22, 2022, more than 1,096 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 373 children died and more than 723 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported this.

It is noted that these numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 387, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 65, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 41," the report says.

So, on August 21, the occupiers shelled the territory of the city of Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk region, with cluster munitions. A 9-year-old boy was injured.

On August 21, a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv Region.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

See more: Tourists "lit up" on network location of Russian S-400 air defense systems in Crimea. PHOTOS