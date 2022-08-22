ENG
News War
7 559 10

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,400 people, 234 planes, 198 helicopters, 1,919 tanks and 4,230 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 22, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 45,400.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 22/08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 45,400 (+200) people were liquidated,
  • tanks -1919 (+7) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 4230 (+6) units,
  • artillery systems - 1032 (+4) units,
  • MLRS - 266 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 145 (+4) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 198 (+1) units,
  • UAV of operational-tactical level - 815 (+9),
  • cruise missiles - 194 (+4),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3149 (+6) units,
  • special technique - 99 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being verified," the report says.

