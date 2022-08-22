German opposition joined calls to limit issuance of visas to citizens of Russian Federation

Politicians of the opposition "Christian Democratic Union" joined the calls to limit the issuance of visas to Russian citizens in connection with Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, reported by Spiegel.

"Tourist visas for Russians must be suspended. The places for Russians to travel can no longer be Paris and Porto, but Pyongyang and Beijing... This is about giving a clear signal to the population of the Russian Federation", - stated the deputy leader of the CDU, Andrea Lindholz.

Her fellow party member Dennis Radtke called it unacceptable that Russians can relax in Europe as if nothing is happening. He noted that Germany and a large part of Europe are now "falling asleep" on the issue of new sanctions and arms supplies, and if the goal is to stop Putin, it is necessary not to relax the pressure and among the next sanctions to introduce a ban on issuing tourist visas to Russians.

