Armed Forces demonstrate very good skills in use of "Bayraktars", - general director of Baykar

The Baykar Makina company highly appreciated the skills of Ukrainian defenders in the use of Bayraktar TB2 drones.

This was stated by the general director of the Baykar Makina company, Halyuk Bayraktar, Censor.NET informs with reference to TSN.

"Before the war, we trained Ukrainian operators, so they skillfully use drones. I follow their work from the news and see their effectiveness. Of course, depending on the feedback from the battlefield, there is improvement. You constantly have to improve them. And because of the dynamics on the battlefield and because of the environment in which they operate, this work never stops. I would like to note that your operators are doing their best and demonstrating very good skills in the use of drones," he noted.

According to Bayraktar, after the start of large-scale hostilities in Ukraine, awareness of Turkish drones has increased on the European continent.

"Earlier, drones were considered an effective technology in so-called 'asymmetric wars', when the forces are not equal. Now Ukraine is facing such a powerful aggression within the limits of the traditional concept of war. And these technologies have shown that in such cases countries need to defend themselves with high technologies ", - emphasized the general director of the company.

"We, as manufacturers and as friends of Ukraine, are very proud that Bayraktar TB-2 has become one of your symbols. We really tried to technically support the Ukrainians, to help your military squeeze as much as possible out of these systems so that they are effective in combat." , - added Halyuk Bayraktar.

Watch more: In occupied Donetsk, ammunition depot of Russian occupiers explodes. VIDEO