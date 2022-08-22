Guerrillas to collaborators: Guys from South are preparing for September 11. We know all traitors, there are many "gifts" waiting for them

Ukrainian partisans in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy effectively destroy the occupiers and their aids, and all collaborators are promised inevitable retribution.

Many of the enemy's aids are already receiving their "gifts" from the resistance forces, while others live in constant fear. The elimination of the traitors Saldo, Hura and other collaborators is the result of the work of Ukrainian partisans and scouts who support and coordinate resistance forces behind enemy lines. The Times writes about it, Censor.NET informs with a link to nashemisto.dp.ua.

Journalists note: partisans boldly and skillfully find and persecute those who cooperate with the occupiers. In particular, now the actions of Ukrainian partisans in the temporarily occupied territories are directed against the guides who participate in the preparation of fake "referendums". As you know, with the help of illegal plebiscites, the occupiers want to try to legalize the temporary seizure of Kherson and part of Zaporizhzhia regions.

"We know all the traitors. We know everyone who helps the Russians," Buntar, a former Ukrainian military intelligence officer who trains and leads partisan units across the country, told The Times journalists. "...They are in for a big surprise and many "gifts".

However, traitors "fly in" not only because of the "referendum". Retribution awaits anyone who actively helps the enemy, resistance fighters emphasize.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv region by Russian invaders: 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

Guerrillas have already carried out a series of daring actions against collaborators. For example, Volodymyr Saldo, a former People's Deputy from the party of the fugitive ex-president Yanukovych, betrayed Ukraine after the start of the war and was appointed by the Kremlin as the "head of the Kherson region." However, he recently became the target of a successful attempt. "Gauleiter" was poisoned, now Saldo is in the hospital. According to reliable information, the elimination of Saldo is a successful action of Ukrainian partisans and patriots in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

Another traitor - Vitaly Hura, an official of the occupation "administration" in Nova Kakhovka, was shot near his apartment. Guerrilla actions are also carried out against other collaborators. For example, their cars are mined or thrown with grenades. Already after the publication of The Times, it became known about the attempt on the Gauleiter of temporarily occupied Mariupol Ivashchenko, who was blown up in broad daylight at the entrance to the zoo: the collaborator was not injured yet, but he received a clear and understandable "hello".

The audacious actions of the Ukrainian partisans, who are directed and supported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, clearly show the occupiers: they will not have peace on Ukrainian soil, there are no prospects in the occupation. And nothing good awaits all the enemies and their aids in Ukraine, the Times cites the statement of one of the leaders of the partisan units: "Our goal is to make it clear to the Russians and their friends: whoever you are, wherever you go, as long as you are on territory of Ukraine - we will find you. And kill you."

Read more: Two more ships with grain left ports of Odesa

"Guys from the South are preparing for September 11...We know all the traitors. We know everyone who helps the Russians. Before that date, a big surprise and many gifts are waiting for them," the "Rebel" publication quotes.