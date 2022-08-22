Threat from direction of Belarus is only increasing, Russian Federation wants to use army of Republic of Belarus as "cannon fodder", - Butusov

Russia is trying to involve the Belarusian army in the war against Ukraine. This will allow the Russian Federation to increase the front of hostilities, but will not change the balance of power in favor of Russia.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, said this during the live broadcast.

"I don't think that Ukraine is currently interested in carrying out strikes on the territory of Belarus. I think that we should focus all our efforts on defeating the Russian rear in the occupied territories, in Crimea, in Donbas. Therefore, the leadership of Ukraine will not be there until the last to take some action to strike on Belarusian soil. But Belarus is an ally of Russia, Belarus helps Russia in this war, allows to strike from its territory. The threat of an offensive by the Belarusian army, no matter how weak it looks, is real. Belarus can be such a source of replenishment of the Russian army ", he noted.

According to Butusov, the intervention of the Belarusian army will not change the balance of power in favor of Russia.

"I think that everything will end with very large losses for Belarus. Lukashenko himself also understands this. Now nothing will happen to Belarus. ... Russia is trying with all its might to draw the Belarusian army into the war in order to increase the front of hostilities and in order to throw additional ground forces, since the infantry in the Russian Federation is not enough. They need fresh cannon fodder. And they want it to be Belarusian cannon fodder, so the threat from the direction of Belarus, unfortunately, only increases," the journalist concluded.