Explosions in occupied Kherson region. Arrivals at positions of orks in Nova Kakhovka, Tavriisk, Malokakhovka, Kakhovka, and Chornobaivka, - Khlan
Explosions rang out in the occupied territory of the Kherson region.
Serhii Khlan, deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"Kherson region. Information about explosions is coming from various regions. Orks positions have arrived: Nova Kakhovka, Tavriisk, Malokakhovka, Kakhovka and Chornobaivka. We are waiting for official counts," he notes.
"It seems that not only nights will be restless for the occupiers," Khlan adds.
As reported, today the Armed Forces again struck the Antoniv Bridge.
