OС "South" confirms attack by Armed Forces of Ukraine on Antoniv Bridge: We remind our remote presence

The well-targeted attack on the Antoniv bridge in Kherson was officially confirmed by the Operational Command "South" on the afternoon of August 22.

The AFU successfully worked on the crossing and made it unfit for movement. This was announced today by Natalia Humeniuk, the anniversary of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Eyewitnesses report 8-10 "arrivals" on the bridge.

"The Antoniv Bridge is one of the transport routes that the Russians are trying to resuscitate, but realizing that such a structure cannot be patched up with a bucket of concrete, but requires quite significant repairs and technological processes. That is why we keep it under control and remind of our remote presence," - she said at the briefing.

Watch more: On Antoniv bridge, blows were again delivered, locals report 8-10 "arrivals". VIDEO