SSU exposed agent group of Russian MID, which adjusted missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia

As a result of a multi-stage special operation in the Zaporizhzhia region, an agent group of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as the MID), which was collecting data on the deployment and movement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south, was neutralized.

As Censor.NET reports, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration informs about this.

As noted, the organizer of the agent group is a resident of temporarily occupied Melitopol, who was recruited by the Russian special service to carry out subversive activities.

According to the investigation, her husband is a member of the occupying group of the Russian Federation and takes direct part in combat operations against units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the southern front.

See more: Occupiers struck populated areas of Zaporizhzhia region, - National Police. PHOTOS

To collect intelligence, the woman involved her father-in-law, who lived in the regional center. He was supposed to carry out external surveillance of the movement of Ukrainian troops and take photographs of objects.

The traitor passed the information she received from her relative to the occupiers for planning and preparing a series of rocket and artillery attacks on the city.