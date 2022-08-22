EU will place mission for training of Ukrainian military in country neighboring Ukraine, - Borrell

The EU intends to place a mission for the training of the Ukrainian military in a country neighboring Ukraine.

This was announced on Monday by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, at a press conference in the Spanish city of Santander, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

The press conference was broadcast by the European Foreign Policy Service.

"The mission will not be located in Ukraine, but in a neighboring country," he said.

"Many Ukrainian soldiers are already undergoing training," Borrell reminded. "Poland, the Czech Republic, Great Britain, and France provide complex weapons that you need to be able to handle, and training is necessary for this."

