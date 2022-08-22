About million people protect Ukraine in AFU and our other formations, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Currently, about a million people are defending Ukraine in the Armed Forces and in our other formations that resist the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Who are they, this million? What is it like to fight Russian terrorists until we win? This means that everyone in Ukraine will have veteran relatives, or veteran friends, or veteran colleagues, or veteran acquaintances. This means that the veteran community will become one of the largest in Ukraine. And this means that changes that correspond to this new reality are needed, both in the state policy regarding veterans, and in the public perception of veterans, and in all our economic players," the President notes.

He emphasizes that unconditional respect for veterans should be felt at all levels of public life in Ukraine and embodied not in words, but in quite practical things.

"Every veteran should feel that Ukraine knows how to be grateful to those who protected our lives," Zelensky adds.

