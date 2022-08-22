We will not rest until Ukraine wins, - President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, mentioned the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine in a statement dedicated to the All-European Day of Remembrance for the Victims of All Totalitarian and Authoritarian Regimes, which will be celebrated on August 23.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Facts.

"On the 83rd anniversary of the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, this date takes on special significance. This year, Putin returned to Europe the horrors of war along with a reminder that peace cannot be taken for granted," said the head of the European Commission.

According to her, unfortunately, the painful memory of the past found an echo in Russia's war against Ukraine, and now "the Ukrainian people are giving their lives to protect the values on which our Union was built."

Von der Leyen assured that today, more than ever, Europe is united against Russian propaganda, which distorts history and punishes those who oppose it.

"This day also reminds us that Europe was built to protect peace, promote democracy, the rule of law, and ensure the protection of universal rights and freedoms. We will continue to stand united for these fundamental values, and support Ukraine as long as necessary. We will not rest. until she wins," she concluded.

The Pan-European Day of Remembrance of the Victims of All Totalitarian and Authoritarian Regimes has been celebrated on August 23 since 2009.