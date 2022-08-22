Russian aggression against Ukraine led to increase in inflation in world from 4.9% to 9.5%, - IMF. INFOGRAPHICS

The full-scale war that the Russian Federation launched against Ukraine on February 24 had a significant impact on the world economy, slowing its growth and accelerating inflationary processes.

It is noted, in particular, that because of the war in Ukraine, according to the experts of the International Monetary Fund, the forecast indicators of annual inflation have increased from 4.9% to 9.5% for the economies of developing countries, and from 2.3% to 6.6% - for the economies of developed countries, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Forecast indicators of the growth of the world economy in 2022 under the influence of the Russian-Ukrainian war decreased from 4.9% to 3.2%.

The price of natural gas at the TTF hub also increased significantly after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, reaching a record level of 257.4 euros per MWh, which is equivalent to 2,439.8 euros per 1 thousand cubic meters of gas.

The significant impact of the Russian-Ukrainian war on the world economy is also evidenced by the data of the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, which recorded a significant jump in consumer price indices in all major commodity groups in the first months of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.