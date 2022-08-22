Occupiers are mad about dates and symbols: Defence Intelligence of Ministry of Defense warns of threat of rocket attacks on August 24

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to be especially careful on August 24 due to the threat of missile strikes and provocations from Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"There is an increased threat of missile attacks and other provocations, both inside the country and outside. Russia and Putin's regime attacked the independence of Ukraine and independent Ukraine. They are really mad about dates and symbols, so it would be quite logical to be on guard and be prepared for the fact that Independence Day will also be attacked. Ukraine is ready for this.

The fact that Russia still has a large number of missiles - albeit not high-precision ones - is true, they can cause a lot more trouble. It will not break either the spirit or the will to resist... and the course of the war. But the air alarm is a serious signal, everyone should heed it. Especially on August 23 and 24, these are not just words, we need to be especially careful," emphasized Andrii Yusov, representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

