Attack on dormitory in Kharkiv: search operations completed, number of victims increased to 19, - Prosecutor’s Office

Today, rescuers have completed search operations in a three-story building destroyed by shelling on August 17 in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, the total number of dead is 19 people.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The search was completed today. The rescuers reached the basement and inspected it. No bodies have been found in the last two days, so the total number of victims is 19. All those who were wanted by relatives have been found. Among the dead are 10 men, 8 women, the gender of one more victim is not yet known established due to significant body injuries," he said.

Read more: Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv region by Russian invaders: 3 people were injured. PHOTOS

As reported, on August 17, around 09:30 p.m., a Russian Iskander missile hit a three-story residential building on the street. Ahiezeriv in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, as a result of which the building was completely destroyed and a large-scale fire broke out. According to RMA, the destroyed three-story building was a former dormitory for people with hearing impairments and is currently just a residential building. 8 out of 19 victims remain unidentified.