Enemy is concentrating main efforts on Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 06:00 p.m. on August 22, 2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 180 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, holding the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions, restoring the combat capability of units that have suffered losses, and preventing a possible counteroffensive of the Defense Forces. Air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine continue.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes, units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk region, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces. Fired from barrel artillery in the areas of Senkivka and Mykolaivka settlements, of the Chernihiv region, and Katerynivka and Oboda, of the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations to improve the tactical position, taking measures to equip and replenish the losses of personnel and military equipment.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy maintains a high intensity of UAV reconnaissance. Fired military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Udy, Bazaliivka, Slobozhanske, Duvanka, Peremoha, Velyki Prohody, Ruska Lozova, Lebiazhe, Mospanove, Husarivka, Rusky Tyshki. Carried out airstrikes near Stary Saltov, Verkhny Saltiv, Pytomnyk, Mospanovoe, and Husarivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS near Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Chepil, Bohorodichne, and Kurulka.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues offensive operations. The main efforts are concentrated in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling of the Siversk, Zakitny, Pereizne, Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamianske, and Pryshyb districts was recorded. In the area of Krasnopillia settlement, the enemy waged an offensive battle.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Kostiantynivka, Bakhmutske, Pihgorodne, Yakovlivka, Vesela Dolyna, and Bilohorivka. He launched an airstrike on the positions of the defense forces in the Soledar area and rocket strikes in the areas of the settlements of Soledar and Kostiantynivka. He led assault operations near Soledar, Kodema, and Zaitsevo. There was no success.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Mariinka, Pervomaiske, and Pisky settlements with tanks and artillery of various types. He carried out airstrikes near Nevelske, Mariinka, and Krasnohorivka. Led an offensive in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, enemy fire was recorded near Novomykhaylivka, Elizavetivka, and Novoukrainka. The occupiers carried out offensive actions in the Novomykhaylivka area, suffered losses, and retreated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired from artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Huliaypole, Shevchenko, Charivne, Novosilka, Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Dorozhnianka. He led an offensive battle near Vremivka and Velika Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions, preventing the advance of our troops, and hitting our units with fire. Takes measures to replenish losses. Fired civilian infrastructure in the areas of Velyke Artakove, Mykolaiv, Andriivka, Posad-Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriyske, Bila Krynytsia, Partyzanske, Luch, Tokareve, Kamiane, Novovorontsovka, Poliana, Novooleksandrivka and Liubomirivka settlements. He carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Olhine, Trudoliubivka, and Potemkyne, and missile strikes on Mykolaiv and Zatoka. In order to conduct aerial reconnaissance, the occupiers are actively using UAVs.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine! " - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.