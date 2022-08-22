US Army is preparing contract for supply of long-range Switchblade drones for Ukraine, - Pentagon

The US Army is ready to conclude a contract for the supply of long-range and powerful Switchblade 600 kamikaze drones for Ukraine. Such deliveries were announced more than five months ago.

In particular, Pentagon press secretary Jessica Maxwell noted that the contract for the supply of 10 Switchblade 600 drones with AeroVironment will be signed within a month, reported Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Before that, Ukraine received several units of Switchblade 300 with a shorter range and Phoenix Ghost. However, in anticipation of a counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine, it is the long-range Switchblade 600 that can play a significant role in striking Russian troops and equipment.

"This Switchblade capability could be useful as the Ukrainians prepare an offensive against Kherson and Crimea because they can be launched beyond the range of Russian systems and damage Russian infrastructure," said Samuel Bendett, an expert at the US Naval Center.

Switchblade 600 can attack targets at a distance of 40 kilometers and stay in the air for about 40 minutes. It is not yet known when the batch of drones will arrive in Ukraine.