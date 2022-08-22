Turkey aims to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelensky in the near future - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called the organization of a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin Ankara’s goal.

It was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to Erdogan's statement during his address to the nation, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Our goal is to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelensky in the near future to resolve the crisis (between the countries - Ed.)," Erdogan said.

He also recalled signing a "grain agreement" on the export of agricultural products from Ukraine and expressed his hope that the war would be settled in a similar way.