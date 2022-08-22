Ombudsman Lubinets appealed to the UN and the Red Cross because of a possible trial over Azov residents in Mariupol

Ukraine asks the UN and ICRC to record the trial of prisoners of war in Mariupol if the Russians decide to commit another war crime.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to statement by ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during a telethon.

"Once again we appeal for the fixation of another violation of the Geneva Convention, another war crime by the Russian Federation, that the fixation be carried out by both the United Nations and the ICRC," Lubinets said.

The ombudsman also appealed to his Russian colleague Tatyana Moskalkova, so that Russia would not allow another crime by the Russians, but he received no answer.

