Kherson residents are urged to stay away from bridges: now they are actually military targets - Regional Council

Kherson residents are urged to stay away from bridges, whatever inconvenience it may cause.

This was reported by First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuri Sobolevsky, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UkrInform.

"My dear friends, any bridge in the Kherson region today is actually a critical infrastructure object that occupiers use for military purposes. Such objects are legitimate targets for the AFU. Without this, the region cannot be liberated. Stay as far away from bridges as possible, no matter how much inconvenience it creates," wrote Sobolevsky.

He also noted that the enemy, realizing that AFU will not let go the stationary bridges, continues to build alternative structures for the crossing of personnel and supply of ammunition at an accelerated pace.

Sobolevsky expressed confidence that Ukrainian soldiers are watching with interest the progress of the work: it is like a legend of Sisyphus and his work in a modern interpretation, the First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council commented.