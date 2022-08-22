Russia wants to raise the topic of Dugina’s assassination at the UN Security Council meeting, - Nebenzia
Russia wants to raise the topic of Dugina’s assassination at the Tuesday UN Security Council meeting
This was stated by Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to rg.ru.
"Of course, we will mention this episode (the undermining of Dugina. - Ed.)," Nebenzya said and claimed that the FSB allegedly discovered a connection between the so-called Ukrainian saboteurs and the explosion of Dugina.
As reported, Darya Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, one of the Putinism and "Russian world" ideologues, died in a car bombing near Moscow.
The Russian Federal Security Service later announced that it had uncovered Dugina's murder and blamed it on Ukrainian security services.
