In the evening, occupants shelled the border districts of Sumy Region with mortars, - Zhyvitsky
Today Russians were hitting border communities in the Shostka district.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by Dmitry Zhivitsky, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
About 80 mortar shells were fired by the Russians in Sumy region.
"Around 6 p.m. they fired mortars at Seredyno-Budska community - 2 hits and 3 shots of illuminating shells. Not far from the city there was a fire, again near the treatment plants, this is already for the second time in a month," - added Zhivitsky.
According to his data, preliminary - without losses and destruction. But the consequences of the fire are not yet known.
