New format "Kyiv Initiative" is a promising line of work in the Euro-Atlantic direction - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the new negotiating format of Central and Eastern European countries "Kyiv Initiative" a promising line of work in the Euro-Atlantic direction.

"Today a new diplomatic format in the security sphere, "Kyiv Initiative", was launched. Ukraine's European neighbors are already taking part in its work. These are Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and the Baltic states," President said in his traditional video address on Monday, informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to Zelensky, "we will gradually involve other countries as well. In the format of "Kyiv Initiative," the work takes place at the level of foreign policy advisors to the heads of the countries. On the part of Ukraine it is Andriy Sybiga, Andriy Yermak.

"And this format will give us an opportunity to strengthen interaction in the region, joint protection of our interests, first of all security. This is a very promising line of our work in the Euro-Atlantic direction," the President said.

