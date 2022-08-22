Problems on the server and "clones": the media report obstacles to the collection of petition signatures on the return of citizenship to Head of Dnipro Defense Headquarters Korban

Ukrainians suspect there is an attempt to prevent Korban from collecting 25,000 signatures. The petition is blocked, people are not allowed to register and vote. We are talking about the petition "On revision of the erroneous decision and cancellation of the Presidential Decree 5022022 of July 18, 2022 on termination of Ukrainian citizenship of Korban Gennadiy Olegovich", which was initiated on August 12 by the famous Ukrainian lawyer Magera Andrey Iosifovich.

It was written by Dnipro Panorama referring to CENTR.TV, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"In less than 10 days, more than 16,000 Ukrainians supported the petition, despite the glitches on the President's website and the many problems faced by those wishing to support the petition. The first unpleasant surprise for those wishing to sign the petition was that it had to be searched "manually." "That is, one cannot "enter" the petition number into the search, or follow the link, because then one cannot vote! It turns out that everyone has to find the main page - the President's of Ukraine official Internet-representation. Then there is the section "Electronic petitions" and to look for the needed one among all. Note that this has never happened before!", - writes the edition.

"Also, several petitions in the support of Gennadiy Korban were created at once on the website in order to confuse people," the publication notes.

The city mayor of Dnipro Boris Filatov also drew attention to this:

"I ask all concerned to sign the petition to the President of Ukraine "On revision of the erroneous decision and cancellation of the Presidential Decree № 502/2022 of 18 July 2022 on termination of citizenship of Ukraine of Korban Gennady Olegovich". The author of this petition is Andriy Magera - a highly qualified lawyer and simply a decent man. The fact is that today an absolutely disgusting technology is used, like "clones" in the elections. In order to disorient citizens and "dilute" votes, other petitions with obvious errors, incorrect data, etc. are registered en masse. At the moment there are already seven of them," Filatov wrote on his Facebook page.

"Every day the number of problems grows. The next day, in order to support the petition, it was necessary to pass authorization at least 2 times, people wrote about it in Facebook groups," the publication reported.

"Since August 13, Ukrainians abroad cannot sign the petition at all. This is evidenced by numerous complaints of our citizens from different parts of the world", - add the journalists.

"Even if you managed to register, it doesn't mean you can vote. This information was also shared by concerned Ukrainians. In connection with all of the above, fellow citizens are beginning to conclude that someone very strongly does not want the petition to get the necessary number of votes. And, apparently, the order to prevent signing the petition in support of Korban was given from the Office of Ukrainian President - because no one else affects the President's website," the publication said.